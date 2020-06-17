Longmont City Council majority opposes holding this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show

A Longmont City Council majority expressed opposition Tuesday night to going ahead with holding a Fourth of July fireworks show in the city this year.

However, Council members did not vote to direct city staff to cease its planning already underway for an event that staff is working to have comply with current state and county public health departments’ COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and conditions.

Nor did Council members vote to have staff deny a Longmont “use of public places” permit that the show’s sponsor, Skyline Kiwanis, must get in order to proceed with launching the fireworks from the grounds of the Longmont campus of the Boulder County Regional Fire Training Center, which is on 13 acres of city-owned property at 111 First Ave.

Instead, Councilman Tim Waters and Councilwomen Joan Peck, Polly Christensen and Marcia Martin expressed their displeasure about proceeding with the show when Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader made a presentation about the status of the city’s review of Skyline’s proposal.

“I’m going to pour water on this idea,” Waters said, even though “I love the Fourth of July.”

Waters, Christensen, Peck and Martin expressed doubts about the city’s ability to enforce a prohibition against large numbers of people gathering to watch the show in violation of crowd-size limits, social-distancing guidelines and facial-covering recommendations.

Part of the plan would close the Dickens Farm Nature Area, city parkland along Boston Avenue between Main Streets and Martin streets, to discourage people from gathering there to watch the show, but Waters said he didn’t know how the city could keep people from congregating there “once the sun goes down.”

He also questioned whether a Longmont fireworks display would attract people from other area communities who aren’t holding their own shows this year.

Seader, who’d asked council members for their feedback on the status and details of the event being considered — one that the city already has “conditionally” approved — said that as far as she knew, Greeley, Berthoud, Frederick and Firestone are proceeding with their own Independence Day fireworks shows. However, Boulder and Erie have canceled their displays.

Waters said he thought there are “plenty of reasons to say, ‘We don’t need to do this’” in 2020.

Peck predicted that “tempers will flare” if the city tries to enforce limits on the numbers of people who might turn up to watch the show or to keep people out of areas such as Dickens Farm

“They’re going to be drinking and partying because it’s the Fourth of July,” Peck said.

Christensen agreed with Waters and Peck, noting police already have problems annually in enforcing Longmont’s ongoing prohibition against people shooting off fireworks from their own yards or neighborhoods.

Christensen said she did not think that “this is going to work out well” if the city allows the Fourth of July show to be held.

Martin complained about the environmental damage she said is already happening in some city natural areas now that people are leaving their homes to recreate outdoors after months of mostly staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The McIntosh Lake Nature Area in northwest Longmont “is turning into a wallow,” Martin said, and she expressed concerns the same degradation and trampling of vegetation might also happen to Dickens Farm, even if it technically has been closed for the fireworks show.

Only Mayor Brian Bagley expressed support for proceeding with holding the show as currently being considered.

“I think we should have our Fourth of July fireworks,” Bagley said, rather than continuing to expect people to stay indoors under Colorado’s “Safer At Home” coronavirus rules.

“It’s outside,” Bagley said. “Stay six feet away from your neighbor. Wear your masks.”

Councilman Aren Rodriguez and Councilwoman Susie Hidalgo-Fahring did not comment during Council’s discussion of the status of the city staff’s ongoing review of the show plans the city has tentatively approved.

City Manager Harold Dominguez said he did not know as of Tuesday night what the city will be allowed to permit, and “what we operationally need to do,” to comply with health departments’ applicable coronavirus pandemic orders.

“I know whatever decision I make, I’m going to make somebody mad,” Dominguez said.

In past years, the fireworks were launched from a site at the north end of the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. But due in part because of state and county health orders against large gatherings and health departments’ other social-distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, Longmont and Boulder County ruled out using that launch site this year.