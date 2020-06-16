Lyons Town Board won’t issue statement on fire chief’s resignation

Lyons Town Board will not make a formal statement about former Lyons Fire Protection District Chief J.J. Hoffman’s resignation, but the town’s mayor said he will move forward with a proposal for a community “education process on racism” that he’s willing to underwrite himself.

Lyons Mayor Nicholas Angelo proposed during the Town Board’s regular Monday night meeting that that board make an official statement about Hoffman’s exit from the chief’s post, which the Fire Protection District announced June 8.

At issue has been Hoffman’s resignation as Lyons Fire Protection District chief after he posted a Facebook comment about Denver racial justice protesters. His comment read: “ha ha if I was down there I definitely would open up our high pressure bumper turret and have some fun.”

While the Town Board did not take a formal vote on Angelo’s suggestion, a majority of Lyons’ six town trustees indicated in their late Monday night discussion that they did not think it was in the Town Board’s purview to formally comment on the situation and the Fire District board’s actions in relation to Hoffman’s resignation.

“This is not our responsibility,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Browning.

Browning noted that the Lyons Fire Protection District, which has its own elected board of directors, represents a larger geographic area than the town itself, with the fire district’s boundaries extending into unincorporated parts of Boulder and Larimer counties.

If the town were to take an official stand in reaction to actions by the fire district board or staff, that would be like the fire district or the Lyons Regional Library District issuing a statement about something the Town Board has done, Browning said.

Town Trustee Holly Rogin also said she didn’t believe it’s appropriate for the Town Board to make a statement about another board’s decision-making process.

“No matter how we feel about it, it’s not within our purview,” Rogin said.

The only trustee who indicated Monday night that he favored at least considering the mayor’s proposal for Lyons Town Board to issue a formal statement was Greg Lowell, who said 55 people had tuned into a live-stream broadcast of a special June 11 meeting at which the board had been scheduled to discuss the possibility.

However, there were only three of the seven Town Board members present for that special meeting, and four are needed for a quorum. That forced postponement of further discussion about a possible official board discussion of issuing a town statement until Monday night’s regular meeting.

On Monday night, Lowell said that while Lyons and its Town Board of Trustees is a separate entity from the Lyons Fire Protection District and its board of directors, “it’s still our community.”

He said that “we’ve all posted things we are sorry for” afterward. He charged that the controversy over Hoffman’s Facebook comment has been “overblown” and “used for others’ political purposes.”

Angelo did not suggest during Monday night’s discussion what he thought the Town Board position should be in the statement. Lowell said he’d support a Town Board letter that argues for Hoffman’s reinstatement to the chief’s position.

Angelo also got an informal “no” vote from a majority of Town Board members at Monday night’s meeting when he asked whether they’d be willing to approve spending town funds toward the expense of a hiring a facilitator and conducting a community “education process on racism.”

He said learning about racism in America in 2020 would be something “that all of us could benefit from.”

Angelo said that even without a town contribution toward the costs of such a program, he’s willing to underwrite the effort himself and will move forward to organize it “with the help of the people of the town.”

The Lyons Fire Protection District Board said in a June 1 Facebook post that it had held a special meeting that morning “to discuss the insensitive remark made by the Fire Chief on his personal Facebook page last week and to discuss this issue further with Chief Hoffman.”

“Chief Hoffman made a mistake, but we believe he is sincere in his apology and that his comment was meant to display an intense frustration over the destruction of property, not the otherwise peaceful protests. We all must be more aware of our words and comments and their impact on others,” the fire district board said at that point.

The fire district board said in that June 1 post that it would “issue a formal reprimand to Chief Hoffman” and that it would “review our policies and make improvements to our processes and training” and that it remained “confident in the Fire Chief and his abilities.”

Then, on June 8, the fire district board issued a statement saying that that evening, Hoffman “resigned his position with the Lyons Fire Protection District in response to remarks he made on social media. Chief Hoffman expressed to us that he felt it was in the best interests of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign.”

The fire district board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. today that’s to include an executive-session discussion of personnel matters, including the naming of an interim chief, according to Fire District Board President Toshen Golias.

While the public cannot watch the executive session, the rest of the meeting — to be held virtually — can be viewed online in a Zoom livestream, at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87977536480?wd=ZTErZDJET1VqeTBlK09vY0J1VWQ3UT09. The meeting ID is 879 7753 6480, and the password is 667722.