GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Weld property tax deadline delayed, penalties…

News

Weld property tax deadline delayed, penalties waived

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

GREELEY — Businesses in Weld County can avoid paying their property taxes without penalty as long as those taxes are paid by Oct. 1.

The tax-penalty waiver could apply to businesses throughout the state if county taxing authorities initiate it. The Weld County Board of Commissioners took that action after Gov. Jared Polis signed HB20-1421 into law on Sunday. Property taxes are normally due in two payments on Feb. 28 and June 15, or if taxpayers prefer, one payment by April 30.

The action follows Weld County lobbying that began in mid-March when the county began looking for ways to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deferral or suspension of penalties and interest on unpaid property taxes was seen as one way to improve business cash flow; businesses could use the unpaid property-tax money for operations and pay it later without penalty

“We worked with our treasurer and finance director to brainstorm ways local government could help keep businesses going through this difficult time,” Weld board chairman Mike Freeman said.

County commissioners had discussions with local municipalities and school districts. “We needed to make sure everyone was on board with the idea,” said Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. “We talked through the pros and cons of the proposal and initiated discussions with school districts, other county treasurers and Federico Pena, head of the governor’s Economic Stabilization and Growth Council. The result was a bill that will help not only businesses in Weld County but also across the state of Colorado.”

The bill that passed permits counties to defer property tax payments and waive penalties. Other taxing authorities affected, such as school districts, can still get advances from the county on unpaid property taxes if necessary to meet bond payments and other obligations.

“For some businesses, this bill may afford them the opportunity to pay staff or prioritize other expenses without the worry that fees and penalties are adding up on their property tax payment,” said commissioner Kevin Ross. “As a small business owner myself, I know that would be helpful given this state’s current circumstances.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Tips for Choosing Window Treatments for an Arvada Home

    The interior design experts at House Beautiful say that “window treatments are like the jackets of interior design: They’re often...
  2. Unpainted Furniture: You Choose The Finish

    If you are in the market for new furniture, you want real wood, not that sawdust stuff. Unfinished Furniture Colorado...
  3. How To Create A Better Bathroom

    What’s the easiest, most affordable way to create a better bathroom? It starts with a call to Miracle Method of...
  4. McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating

    McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating keeps your home comfortable throughout the seasons. You’ll love the excellent customer service,...
  5. Custom Hardwood Installation

    A custom hardwood installation can transform an entryway or special room in your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring does the finest...