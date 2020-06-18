AGC Biologics wins new COVID-19 vaccine contract

BOULDER — Japanese contract drug maker AGC Biologics, the firm that last month closed on the purchase of the idle AstraZeneca PLC pharmaceutical factory in Boulder, announced this week it has inked a deal with an overseas drug maker to produce components for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the second such deal in as many weeks.

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Saiba AG contracted with AGC to develop and manufacture a recombinant subunit virus-like particle vaccine, according to an AGC news release.

“I am pleased to work with the AGC Biologics team again on such an important vaccine development project,” Saiba AG founder Martin F. Bachmann said in the release. “AGC Biologics’ expertise and competence in VLP manufacturing is an important enabler for our rapid development plans, which include commencement of clinical trials and contribution to national vaccine supply in Q4 2020. We are happy to build upon our foundational long-term relationship as we share the same values to serve patients through science.”

Earlier this month, AGC announced a contract to make the adjuvant component of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) NVX-CoV2373 drug. Adjuvants improve the immune response of vaccines.

