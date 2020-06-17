Broomfield neighbors respond to backyard fire

Two Broomfield women helped extinguish a fire early Monday morning at a neighbor’s home near Emerald Street and W. 9th Ave.

Jeanne Powers, Broomfield resident and head custodian at Kohl Elementary School, was heading to work about 5:25 a.m. when she saw a puff of smoke. She thought it was strange, given the hour, so she drove around the corner and saw the fire. Her first thought was that the flames were coming from a fire pit, but decided to pull over and make sure somebody was there.

“As I got close I realized it wasn’t coming from a little fire pit,” she said, but rather a pile of wood. “I called out hello, but no one was there, so I started pounding on the door.”

The yelling and knocking on the door caused homeowner Wanda Harrell’s dogs to bark and woke up Harrell along with Christy Young Lind, who lives nearby.

Young said she was asleep, but heard the cries of “fire” several times.

“I smelled the smoke and heard her over and over,” Young said. “I tossed on sweat clothes and shoes and grabbed my phone and ran down the street in the direction of the yelling.”

Young, who saw Powers and Harrell trying to hook up the front lawn garden hose, spotted a hot tub and bucket in the backyard so she opened the lid and began dousing the fire with the water inside.

Harrell grabbed a shovel to spread out the burning wood pile so it was easier for the others to spray with water.

“There was an old tree stump that was still smoldering so I called the fire department to make sure we got it all out cold,” Young said, adding they should have called 911 sooner.

Harrell at one point checked on her grandson, who was spending the night at her house. It is unclear what started the fire, she said.

“I’m glad Boulder Valley had us working again and that I saw the fire,” Powers said.

Harrell told her and Young the pile was green wood and that she didn’t know what started the blaze. Powers knows Young, whose child goes to Kohl. Summer cleaning is underway at the elementary school, Powers said, to “make the school beautiful” for the fall and return of students, teachers and staff.

She has lived in Broomfield since 2008 and has worked for BVSD since 2002. Powers was late to work that morning because she waited on the police and fire department, but was able to call her coworkers.

“It was quite the adrenaline rush for a Monday morning,” she said.

With everything being so dry lately, she was worried the fire would spread. A bush and crabapple tree caught fire, and the plastic fence near the wood pile melted, but the fire was mostly contained to one area. The women put it out in about five minutes.

She always waves when she sees people in the neighborhood, Powers said, but this was certainly an “exciting way to meet the neighbors.”

Harrell said it was an emotional experience knowing that a stranger would stop and help someone they didn’t know. Young, she said, has always been a good neighbor to everyone in the community.

“She takes care of everyone,” she said. “If you need something, she’s always there to help.”