City to sell 30th, Pearl property to housing developer

The former Pollard Motors site where the 30Pearl project is planned.
Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved a motion to transfer ownership of sections of land at 30th Street and Pearl Parkway to a housing developer.

The motion transfers two quadrants of the land from Boulder Housing Partners to the city, and from the city to Morgan Creek Ventures, LLC. Morgan Creek Ventures is buying the land from the city for $12.8 million.

Morgan Creek Ventures is building 99 homes in the area, including apartments and town homes. The buildings will start off as rental properties and will likely go up for sale for potential homeowners in seven or eight years, Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber said.

The 30th and Pearl development also includes affordable housing built by Boulder Housing Partners and commercial space.

Katie Langford

