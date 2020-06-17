Longmont will take Sunset Pool reservations starting Thursday

Longmont will begin taking reservations at 9 a.m. Thursday from people wanting to swim in Sunset Pool, which reopens Monday on a reservation-only basis.

City officials said Sunset Pool’s initial reservations will be for one-hour lap swimming and aquatic fitness classes for adults 16 years old or older, and two-hour blocks for open swim time for all ages. Registrations are now being accepted for Sunset Pool swimming lessons beginning the week of June 29.

The outdoor pool swimming pool at 1900 Longs Peak Ave. usually opens each May but has been kept closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic until city officials could get state and county health departments’ guidance for the conditions and restrictions on resuming the public’s access to such pools.

Reservations may be made online at the rec.ci.longmont.co.us activity registration portal by selecting the “COVID-19” category from the search options, or by using the quick link bit.ly/sunsetcovid to find available reservations, city officials said in a Wednesday news release.

No one will be admitted without a reservation. Due to heath department-ordered capacity limitations, reservations must be made for all ages, including small children.

As was the case with this week’s phased reopening of the Longmont Recreation Center and Centennial Pool, Sunset Pool visitors will be asked to follow the general COVID-19 best practices guidelines. Those include maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another, wearing a mask when not actively in the water, refraining from gathering, and exiting the facility promptly at the end of the reservation.

Longmont officials said that barring additional orders from Boulder County Public Health or the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Sunset Pool will remain open under those heath agencies’ conditions through Sept. 13, 2020.

A full list of COVID-19 recreation and pool guidelines can be fund online, at bit.ly/recreationcovidguide.

Longmont officials said the general guidelines for visiting Sunset include:

Reserve and pay for your scheduled pool time online in advance by visiting bit.ly/sunsetcovid.

Stay home if you are experiencing symptoms associated with the coronavirus, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or are in a vulnerable population, such as older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

Wear a face covering into and out of the facility and anytime there’s a chance social distancing cannot be maintained while at the pool. Face coverings are not required while actively swimming.

Maintain 6-foot social distancing from people not from the same household.

Do not arrive early or linger at the end of your reservation. Please arrive on time or wait in your car until just before your reservation begins.

Arrive at the pool swim-ready to reduce time spent in locker rooms.

Restrooms and showers will be available, but people are asked to please shower at home.

Storage lockers will not be available. Store personal items on the grassy areas 6 feet away from another patron’s belongings.

No kickboards, pull buoys, or other swim aids will be available to the public. People should bring their own swim aids or other swim equipment. Do not share equipment with others not from your household.

No chairs or benches will be provided. People should bring their own chairs.

Sunset Pool shelters, tables, and party rentals must be reserved online in advance to be used. To make those reservations, call Sunset Pool at 303-651-8300.

Bring your own water bottle; water fountains and concessions will be closed. Please do not bring glass containers.

More information about swim lessons, aquatics fitness programs, and Longmont’s city our pools, can be viewed at longmontcolorado.gov/swim.