GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: Frasier Senior Living Restricted…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Frasier Senior Living Restricted Visitation Due to Coronavirus

  • Frasier senior living residents Roberta Nalley, right, talks with fellow resident Barbara Hanst while visiting behind a protective barrier at the Frasier senior living complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Boulder. The two residents have not seen each other since early March due to Coronavirus restrictions. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living resident Barbara Handler, right, talks with her daughter Nina Asnes while visiting behind a protective barrier at the Frasier senior living complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living residents Roberta Nalley, right, and her friend Barbara Hanst chat while visiting behind a protective barrier at the Frasier senior living complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Boulder. The two friend live in seperate areas of Frasier and have not seen each other since early March due to Coronavirus restrictions. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living residents Roberta Nalley, left, talks with Barbara Hanst while visiting behind a protective barrier at the Frasier senior living complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living resident Barbara Handler talks with her daughter Nina Asnes, not pictured, while visiting behind a protective barrier at the Frasier senior living complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Tips for Choosing Window Treatments for an Arvada Home

    The interior design experts at House Beautiful say that “window treatments are like the jackets of interior design: They’re often...
  2. Unpainted Furniture: You Choose The Finish

    If you are in the market for new furniture, you want real wood, not that sawdust stuff. Unfinished Furniture Colorado...
  3. How To Create A Better Bathroom

    What’s the easiest, most affordable way to create a better bathroom? It starts with a call to Miracle Method of...
  4. McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating

    McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating keeps your home comfortable throughout the seasons. You’ll love the excellent customer service,...
  5. Custom Hardwood Installation

    A custom hardwood installation can transform an entryway or special room in your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring does the finest...