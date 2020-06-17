GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Surge in coronavirus numbers brings Boulder County to third highest increase in cases in the Denver metro area

Boulder County has the third highest increase in new coronavirus cases in the Denver metro area as of Wednesday, following a recent surge in infections.

Since June 11, 108 Boulder County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Wednesday from Boulder County Public Health. Public health officials said the new cases represent a reversal in the trend of new cases in Boulder County. Before last week, Boulder County had the second lowest new case rate in the Denver metro area. As of Wednesday, Boulder County has the third-highest increase in cases in the region, just after Denver and Adams counties, according to the release.

Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, reminded people that the fight against the spread of the coronavirus isn’t over.

“It’s important to remember that this virus is still active in our community and we all need to take personal responsibility to follow the orders and guidance. Our personal actions can have social, economic, and health consequences for the entire community,” Zayach said in the release.

Public health officials said the majority of new cases are among college-age people living in the University Hill neighborhood, although this does not represent all of the new cases, the release stated. It was noted that some of the people newly infected reported recent out-of-state travel as well as attending large gatherings in Boulder.

Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager, said that no matter where residents live, the surge can affect them.

“If there was ever a time to choose to stay home, now is the time. If you have to go out, continue to be very diligent about social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands,” Helwig said.

Symptoms of the coronavirus may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea, the release said.

According to Boulder County Public Health officials, current data suggest person-to-person transmission most commonly happens during close exposure, within 6 feet, to a person infected with the virus that causes the coronavirus, primarily via respiratory droplets produced when the infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes.

Respiratory droplets can land in the mouth, nose, or eyes or possibly be inhaled into the lungs of those within close proximity. Transmission may also happen by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth, the release said.

Residents can find updates on the coronavirus by visiting Boulder County Public Health’s COVID-19 website at boco.org/covid-19.

