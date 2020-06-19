GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield veterans museum to reopen

News
Boulder Area news

Joe McCarthy of Broomfield talks about his experiences in airborne training during a 2016 “Coffee and Conversations” at the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum. He served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. His unit supported NATO exercises, patrolled the East German border and participated in airborne exercises in both Turkey and Cypress. While in Germany, Joe met his future wife, Heide, whose family lived in Berlin during WWII.
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
The Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum will reopen to the public Thursday.

The museum, at 12 Garden Center, will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Visitors must wear masks and keep 6 feet of distance between non-family units, according to the museums’ newsletter. Museum volunteers will take additional precautions, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

To learn more visit broomfieldveterans.org.

Most of the museum’s Coffee and Conversation presentations were recorded and added to the museum’s YouTube channel. To view the full list of videos visit youtube.com/user/BroomfieldVeterans.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
