High of 73 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs drop into the 70s and could also see afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 52, with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 50, with a 90% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 59.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here