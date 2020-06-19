Longmont residents to host rally Friday in support of Black Lives Matter movement, remembrance of Juneteenth

Two Longmont residents will help to host a rally Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in remembrance of Juneteenth.

The Longmont Defend Black Lives Event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Longmont. A Facebook event lists Brittany Strachan and Emma Izquierdo as the hosts. Izquiredo also helped to host a racial justice protest June 5 in Longmont.

Racial justice rallies have been seen across the country, following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

In addition to continuing demands for racial justice, the event also seeks to remember June 19, 1865, when enslaved black communities in Texas finally received the news that they were free.

“This Juneteenth is a rare moment for our communities to proclaim in one voice that Black Lives Matter, and that we won’t tolerate anything less than justice for all our people,” the event post states.

In addition to racial equality, the post states protesters will demand the defunding of police, investment in black communities and the resignation of President Donald Trump.

Organizers encouraged people to RSVP on Facebook, as well as to wear masks and follow social distancing practices.