Longmont St. Vrain Memorial Building open for older adults’ weight room workouts

Longmont is reopening the St. Vrain Memorial Building’s weight room to older adults to work out on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, on a reservation-only basis, city officials announced Thursday.

People age 55 and older can reserve times and pay in advance for one-hour time slots to work out in the Memorial Building at 700 Longs Peak Ave., where the weight room is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a city news release.

There are two spots available each half hour, for a maximum of four people in the weight room at any time. Recreation passes, SilverSneakers or Renew Active passes, or drop-in rate payments are accepted.

Reservations can be made online, by visiting bit.ly/recreationcovid55, or by calling the Memorial Building front desk at 303-651-8404.

Patrons are being asked to maintain 6-foot social distances from each other and to wear a face covering while in the facility.

“We want to make sure older adults in our community can participate and stay fit in a way that makes sense and that follows the safety protocols outlined by Boulder County Public Health,” Ben Wagner, the Memorial Building Supervisor, said in a statement.

Longmont officials said in the news release that due to health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Vrain Memorial Building will remain closed to the general public for many of its other recreation offerings, for the time being. The gymnasium, fitness class area, and locker rooms are still closed.

Longmont is advising the 55-and-older weight room patrons that can now use the building for workouts not to arrive early or linger at the end of their reservations. They should arrive on time or wait in their cars until just before their reservations begin.

Restrooms are available, but locker rooms and showers are not. Storage lockers are not available, and people are advised to arrive workout-ready. They should bring their own water bottles because the water fountains are closed.

The weight room will be cleaned frequently, but people are being asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.