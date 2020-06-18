GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont to close eastbound Pike Road lane…

News
Boulder Area news

Longmont to close eastbound Pike Road lane Saturday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont will close Pike Road’s eastbound lane between South Sunset Street and Kristy Court to through traffic beginning Saturday, city officials have announced.

The 24-hours-a-day closing, part of the ongoing Pike Road improvements project, is to last through June 26.

Local eastbound traffic will be allowed from Ridgeview Drive to South Pratt Parkway. Westbound traffic will not be impacted, officials said.

There will be intermittent short-term closures to South Coffman Street south of Pike Road as crews widen Pike Road to the south and install traffic signal components at South Coffman.

The sidewalk on the south side of Pike Road between South Main Street and South Coffman Street is closed.

Information about the Pike Road improvements project can be viewed at  tinyurl.com/y7qqspju.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Gary B. Clark MD Boulder Prolotherapy

    You don’t have to live with pain. If you experience difficulty or discomfort when you move—or even when you don’t—Dr....
  2. Taking Care Of Your Physical Health

    Taking care of your physical health is a bit complicated right now. But Alpine Physical Therapy is still committed to...
  3. Tips for Choosing Window Treatments for an Arvada Home

    The interior design experts at House Beautiful say that “window treatments are like the jackets of interior design: They’re often...
  4. Unpainted Furniture: You Choose The Finish

    If you are in the market for new furniture, you want real wood, not that sawdust stuff. Unfinished Furniture Colorado...
  5. How To Create A Better Bathroom

    What’s the easiest, most affordable way to create a better bathroom? It starts with a call to Miracle Method of...