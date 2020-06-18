Longmont to close eastbound Pike Road lane Saturday

Longmont will close Pike Road’s eastbound lane between South Sunset Street and Kristy Court to through traffic beginning Saturday, city officials have announced.

The 24-hours-a-day closing, part of the ongoing Pike Road improvements project, is to last through June 26.

Local eastbound traffic will be allowed from Ridgeview Drive to South Pratt Parkway. Westbound traffic will not be impacted, officials said.

There will be intermittent short-term closures to South Coffman Street south of Pike Road as crews widen Pike Road to the south and install traffic signal components at South Coffman.

The sidewalk on the south side of Pike Road between South Main Street and South Coffman Street is closed.

Information about the Pike Road improvements project can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y7qqspju.