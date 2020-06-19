Supreme Court’s DACA ruling Thursday provides temporary relief for Boulder County’s immigrants

After hearing that the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, Boulder County’s immigration reform advocates celebrated for a moment, but said there’s still work to be done to protect the undocumented from deportation and create a fair path to citizenship.

Trump announced plans to rescind the program in 2017 and a series of lawsuits followed, eventually landing the case before the Supreme Court. Based on the ruling Thursday, immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States — safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said. The program covers people who have been in the United States since they were children and are in the country illegally. In some cases, they have no memory of any home other than the U.S. In a 5-4 ruling, justices called attempts to end the program an overreach.

Laura Soto, a 38-year-old mother of two who owns a Longmont business and is a DACA recipient, was among those who were relieved by the ruling, but still felt called to action Thursday morning.

“This is not a permanent solution,” Soto said. “We are at great risk of Trump canceling the DACA program.”

Soto’s family brought her to America from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, when she was six months old. She received DACA status when she was 30. Immigrants who came to the United States when they were younger than 16 and were younger than 31 as of June 15, 2012, are eligible for the program.

Soto said her DACA status changed her life.

“It allowed me to start my own business, buy my own home, take on community leadership positions,” she said. “The fear of having this all taken away from me is enormous.”

Soto wants to see the American Dream and Promise Act passed in Congress. The bill abolishes the removal of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and provides a streamlined path toward permanent residency. The bill passed in the House in 2019.

“There are many barriers and hoops one has to jump through for decades the way immigration works in this country,” Soto said. “It leaves many of us behind. It leaves our lives on hold and it closes many opportunities.”

In November, as the Supreme Court began its hearing on the DACA case, Oscar Juarez, 28, helped to lead a crowd of protesters through downtown Longmont. As they marched along Main Street, protesters called for an end to deportations and a fair path to citizenship.

Juarez was 20 when he received DACA status. Juarez until this week lived in Longmont for the past 10 years. He moved to Denver, where he works as a digital and grassroots fundraising coordinator for Padres & Jóvenes Unidos, a Denver-based organization that advocates for educational justice and equality in schools.

Juarez awoke Thursday anticipating bad news, due to “how anti-immigrant the administration has been and how the immigrant community has been under attack.”

He said he wants to see comprehensive immigration reform, not just for the more than 650,000 DACA recipients, but also for the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S.

“I want to call on Congress for the rest of individuals who are not protected, to have a path to citizenship to allow the millions of undocumented living in fear unprotected and without funding or militarizing the (U.S.-Mexico) border,” Juarez said. “These are people that invest in the communities.”

Donna Lovato, the executive director for El Comité de Longmont, a nonprofit dedicated to providing advocacy and social services for Latinos and others, said she and her staff danced with joy Thursday morning. They shouted “Si se puede!” which she said means “Yes, you can!”

“This was a win but there is still a lot of work to be done,” Lovato said. “What this means to DACA recipients is that it alleviated the fear that most have with an unknown future: The loss of jobs, education opportunity and the fear of being deported.”

Staff at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office were among 80 others those who defended the DACA program in an amicus brief, which was was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said his office will continue to stand by immigrants, according to a statement released Thursday.

“Research has shown that immigrant populations are more comfortable reporting crimes, and participating in the justice system, where their communities are included in the fabric of civic life, and where programs exist to serve their needs,” Dougherty said in the release.

Leaders at the University of Colorado Boulder also issued a statement expressing its supports for DACA recipients.

“We at the University of Colorado are pleased that our DACA students will be able to continue their educational journeys with us,” the statement read. “They are valued members of our community who add a unique perspective and enrich the diversity of our campuses. We are strong believers in the power and promise of a college education, so we are glad that our DACA students will be able to realize that promise and continue their contributions to our university, their communities, our state and nation.”

CU President Mark Kennedy signed the statement, alongside four chancellors.

President Trump could make a second attempt to end the program, as the fate of the DACA program heads back to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for reconsideration, according to the Denver Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.