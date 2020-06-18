Teen rescued from St. Vrain Creek in Lyons

A 16-year-old girl from Lafayette was rescued from St. Vrain Creek in Lyons Thursday.

The girl was stranded on a large rock in the middle of the creek near the 100 block of Main Street after falling out of an inner tube.

Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly before noon and the girl was rescued by boat. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Lyons Fire Protection, Hygiene Fire Protection District and Boulder Emergency Squad all assisted in the rescue.