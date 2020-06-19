GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Final round of paving in Fourmile Canyon set…

NewsBoulder Area news

Final round of paving in Fourmile Canyon set for next week

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The final round of paving in Fourmile Canyon will start Wednesday and finish Friday, if weather permits.

Boulder County said in a release to expect up to a 15-minute delay Monday through Friday in Fourmile Canyon.

The paving is part of the Fourmile Canyon Reconstruction Project. Once paving is complete, stripping will take place and crews will finish the gravel portion of the roadway shoulders.

Over the next two weeks people should expect to see driveway entrance paving, guardrail installation, ditch cutting, sign installation and seeding and revegetation operations along the entire project corridor.

A majority of the project is anticipated to be finished by July 3, although some cleaning and punch list work will resume the week of July 6.

Until roads are deemed safe, cyclist restrictions will remain in place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We’re almost done. Thanks for the patience and understanding,” read Boulder County’s statement.

Noelle Videon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Home Office Furniture

    Working from home goes a lot better with a well-furnished office. For affordable, quality home office furniture, head over to...
  2. 30 Successful Years Serving Homeowners

    What’s the secret behind 30 successful years serving homeowners and contractors with the best in home building products? Owners Butch...
  3. A New Interior Look

    Roman Martinez at Boulder Home Design + Build can work magic with your home’s interior. Is it time for a...
  4. Gary B. Clark MD Boulder Prolotherapy

    You don’t have to live with pain. If you experience difficulty or discomfort when you move—or even when you don’t—Dr....
  5. Taking Care Of Your Physical Health

    Taking care of your physical health is a bit complicated right now. But Alpine Physical Therapy is still committed to...