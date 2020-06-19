GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 68 today with more storms today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs drop into the 60s with afternoon storms today, but temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s over the weekend according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 49, with a 90% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 57.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of showers and storms after noon.

