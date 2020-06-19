GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Gov. Jared Polis extends order allowing…

Gov. Jared Polis extends order allowing operation of makeshift medical facilities during coronavirus pandemic

The order is extended until mid-July

Construction workers work on what at the time was intended to be a 2,000 bed field hospital under construction at the Colorado Convention Center on April 10, 2020. Completion of the hospital has been pushed into June, and its capacity downgraded to 250 beds as the state has not yet needed overflow COVID-19 facilities.
By | jseaman@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday extended an executive order allowing the state to continue operate temporary medical facilities in order to treat patients with the respiratory disease COVID-19 until mid-July.

As part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic, state officials previously identified locations in the state, including the Colorado Convention Center, that could serve as makeshift hospitals in the case of a surge in patients overwhelmed hospitals.

The order allowing the operation of the sites has been extended until July 18 to allow for the care of COVID-19 patients that need medical care and observation while recovering from the illness, according to a news release.

New COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low and hospitalizations have declined since the state hit its peak in mid-April. On Friday, 156 people were in the hospital with the novel coronavirus, well people the peak of 888 people in April, according to the Colorado Hospital Association.

However, state officials have warned that Colorado could see the number of new coronavirus cases increase as neighboring states experience surges in infections.

Jessica Seaman | Health reporter

Jessica Seaman covers health for The Denver Post. A native of North Carolina, Jessica joined The Post after stints as a reporter in Greensboro, North Carolina and Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
