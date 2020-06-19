Photos: BLM and Juneteenth Protest in Longmont

Kylin Rutledge, 7, left, her mother, Caitlen, and sisters Laken and Nora, were among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020. People in Longmont were protesting in support of Black Lives Matter and in remembrance of Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865, Black communities in Texas finally received the news that they were free. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)
Katie Walker was among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Nora Rutledge, 5, was among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Keith Langley, center, was among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Nora Rutledge, left, hers sisters Kylin and Laken, were among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Kylin Rutledge, 7, and her mother, Caitlen, were among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Lisa Henderson, left and her daughter, Morgan, were among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Mandy Blumreich left, was among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.
Keith Langley was among the group protesting at 6th and Main in Longmont on June 19, 2020.