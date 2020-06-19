Scott Carpenter pool work delayed due to weather, coronavirus restrictions

The Scott Carpenter pool enhancement project, initially expected to be completed by the beginning of this summer, has been delayed to late July.

According to Boulder Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Denise White, construction was set to be completed by late May with a grand opening planned for Memorial Day weekend. However, weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the project’s progress.

Exceptionally snowy weather in February contributed to delays as tasks such as concrete pours, which could not be completed until the snow cleared and temperatures were warm enough to thaw the ground. While the project contracted for 16 weather days, White said, the project has required 29.

“Crews still worked on aspects of the project that they could, like tile work under heated tents, to prevent other work delays where possible,” White said.

While construction was able to continue through stay-at-home orders as an essential service, several safety precautions also slowed the process.

Prior to COVID-19, several construction work groups were able to work simultaneously in close proximity, but in order to promote social distancing, these crews have been spread out over several days with fewer people working in one area at a time.

The project has also experienced supply chain disruptions. For example, materials for bathhouse roof installation were received later than anticipated, as the production facility shut down for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among its employees.

Boulder has also made alterations to city services such as inspections and how to keep inspectors safe before sending them to job sites.

“Operations and opportunities will look dramatically different than we thought they would at the time construction kicked off,” White said. “We continue to monitor public health guidance, and evaluate how this information informs our operations.”

Construction hours are Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 30th Street parking lot and east 29th Street parking lot will be closed for the project’s duration.

More information about the project can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/scott-carpenter-pool-enhancement.