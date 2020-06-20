Smucker’s sets fall 2022 target for second phase of Longmont plant construction

LONGMONT — J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) plans for the second phase of its Longmont Uncrustables manufacturing plant to be operational by fall 2022, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email.

Smucker’s broke ground on the approximately 240,000-square-foot addition in May 2020. Cirillo said the company estimates that the expansion will add 200 jobs to the plant’s 250-person workforce.

This comes just two weeks after the release of Smucker’s fourth-quarter earnings, which showed a 50% sales increase for Uncrustables in the quarter and a 26% increase for the full fiscal year.

The popularity of Uncrustables has soared over the past two decades, from about $10 million in annual sales in 2000 to about $200 million in 2017, when Smucker’s announced it would build the Uncrustables plant in Longmont. The company is aiming for $500 million in annual sales by the 2023 fiscal year.

The $340 million plant — the largest capital investment in Smucker’s history — opened in July 2019 in the Concepts Industrial Park near the northwest corner of Colo. 119 and Fairview Street, on land purchased by the company in 2017 for $4.6 million. The land is in the eastern portion of Longmont that lies within Weld County.

Rich Werner, president and CEO of Upstate Colorado Economic Development, called the plant and its employees a “great addition to the employment base here.”

“We’re very excited,” he added.

The plant’s construction was bolstered by nearly $10 million in incentives from Longmont and Weld County. Longmont Redevelopment Program Manager Tony Chacon said the expansion further demonstrates the positive relationship between Smucker’s and the city.

“It’s been a very close and strong relationship,” Chacon said. “It’s a big boost to the local Longmont economy and a substantial positive addition to the community.”

