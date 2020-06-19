Twitter employees organize Black Lives Matter protest in Boulder

Employees of Twitter’s Boulder office gathered across from Central Park on Friday and participated in a Black Lives Matter protest they organized in honor of Juneteenth.

This is the first year the social media company honored Juneteenth — the day commemorating the end of slavery in Texas — as a holiday, explained Erin Simpson, engineering manager at Twitter.

“Our Boulder community got together and said, ‘we have this day off and we’re so fortunate, we really want to do something meaningful for the community,’” Simpson said.

So some of the Boulder employees formed a non-sponsored, non-sanctioned protest.

Those gathered waved signs while standing at the intersection of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, garnering cheers and honked horns from cars driving by.

“We wanted to come together to show support as allies and friends, and we decided to take to the streets of Boulder to proclaim that Black Lives Matter and continue to drive the momentum for change that we’ve been seeing,” said Courtney Lucier, Twitter strategic program manager.

The protest was one of two such events Friday, as a small group of protesters gathered in Longmont to also protest for racial justice. Many groups have protested for racial justice in Boulder County since late May, about a week after George Floyd died May 25 during an arrest in which a white Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Both Simpson and Vanessa Tapia, who works in recruiting, acknowledged that Boulder is not racially diverse.

“Boulder is 1% black, but that does not mean that the black people here don’t matter,” Tapia said. “We wanted to be welcoming and open, recognizing that we are privileged to have the day off.”

“Boulder does lack in diversity, and that’s something I’d love to see changed going forward,” Simpson said.