Boulder County reports 21 new coronavirus cases Saturday, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 21 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

The increase in cases follows a Boulder announcement Friday that the city would be cracking down on large gatherings following a spike in new infections. On Tuesday, Boulder County Public Health announced a surge in cases. By Wednesday, Boulder County had the third highest increase in coronavirus cases in the Denver metro area. On Thursday, the county saw its largest one-day increase in cases yet, with 50 new cases reported.

To combat the spike, Boulder’s amended Abatement and Nuisance Code will give officials the power to pursue abatement “if a property repeatedly has noise violations or hosts large gatherings,” according to a news release from the city last week. People between ages 20 to 29 continue to have the most number of probable and positive cases, according to Boulder County Public Health data. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 332 cases among that age group, which is more than double the number of cases reported for those 60 to 69, which has 119 positive or probable cases, and more than three times the number of cases reported for 70 to 79, which has 102 cases.

Boulder County Public Health also reported that some people who tested positive for the coronavirus since earlier this month had reported being at Black Lives Matter protests on June 4 and 5 and at parties in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis announced plans to transition the state to a Protect Our Neighbors phase by late June or early July and allow the possibility of large-scale events. Counties have to qualify for the phase, however, by having a low circulation of cases, among other criteria. On Thursday, Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, said she wasn’t sure if Boulder County would be in a place to begin the new phase. She said it will depend on whether those involved in outbreaks are compliant with isolation and contact tracing efforts.

To date, there have been 1,242 positive or probable coronavirus cases in Boulder County. Of those cases, there have been 174 people hospitalized and 517 recoveries. The county has seen 71 deaths from the virus. There are 77 disease investigations in progress, according to data from Boulder County Public Health.

Statewide, there have been 30,349 positive or probable coronavirus cases. Of those, 5,323 Coloradans have been hospitalized. There have been 1,647 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 1,429 cases directly attributed to the virus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 275,645 people tested.