Boulder County’s long-term care facility residents must celebrate Father’s Day at a distance

As Boulder County transitioned from its stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order after May 8, many began to get some semblance of their normal lives back in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some residents were able to return to work, finally get a haircut or sit down at a table to eat a restaurant meal.

For people in long-term care however, the restrictions have remained in place. To keep them safe, many seniors, who are more vulnerable to serious illness from the disease, have remained isolated. With outside visitations too risky, many long-term care residents haven’t been able to hug their kids or grandkids, laugh face-to-face with friends outside the facility or eat a meal with someone else. With a spike in new cases seen in Boulder County within the last week, this Father’s Day is a reminder to family, residents and care workers that dangers of the virus remain prevalent. This year, instead of barbecues, large family gatherings and live music, dads in long-term care had to be recognized from a distance.

The Bridge at Longmont on Saturday was among the care facilities that wanted to do something special and safe for the holiday. That afternoon, in an early nod to Father’s Day, more than a dozen classic cars drove slow loops around the building on Pratt Street. The 39 seniors housed there were invited to peek from the safety of their windows and watch the vehicles drive by.

From her chair in the lobby Norma Arnold, a Bridge resident since November, caught sight of a white 1957 Chevy pickup truck. Sticking up from the bed of the truck was a sign that read, “U R on our minds and in our hearts.” The sentiment brought tears to Arnold’s eyes.

On the other side of the lobby window sat Arnold’s daughter, Debbi Gardner, who talked with her mom on the phone as the line of vehicles passed and drivers waved and smiled at residents.

“I think it’s amazing,” Gardner said of the parade. “This particular facility, they’re so caring. This put on a smile on their faces.”

Gardner drives once a week from Colorado Springs to see her mom through a window and chat over the phone. While Gardner said she’s glad she can still visit her mom, it’s not the same as meeting on the same side of the glass.

“It’s challenging,” Gardner said. “It’s hard because I know that she’s being protected, but you see them deteriorate because they’re not with their family.”

Shirley McNeff, the executive director of The Bridge, said normally the facility celebrates Father’s Day with a barbecue dinner and live entertainment. Residents and their families typically gather outside together under the facility’s west-side awning. This year, though, the care facility had to alter plans to keep residents safe from the coronavirus. McNeff assured that residents will still get their steak dinners, just delivered individually to their doors. McNeff said staff hoped the car parade brought some happiness to seniors.

“I think at this time, any interaction they are absolutely loving, because it’s been hard on everybody,” McNeff said.

Staff members at The Bridge are continuously thinking of new and safe ways to engage residents, such as hosting distanced exercise classes outside in the hallway with six people at a time. McNeff said the community has also stepped up to help. A mariachi band and church choir came and performed outside residents’ windows recently.

From a gleaming blue 1940s business coupe Saturday, Lonnie Garza, president of the Tri-Town Cruzers, said the car parade was the fourth since early May that he has participated in to benefit people in long-term care.

“I feel sad for the way seniors are (right now),” Garza said. “I want to do this to get a smile on their face.”

The Tri-Town Cruzers were joined in the parade Saturday by members of The Colorodans.

On Wednesday, Boulder County Public Health reported that 56 long-term care residents have died from the coronavirus. As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 71 deaths had been reported in Boulder County. Chana Goussetis, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said people whose fathers are over the age of 60 and who don’t live with their dads should be cautious if they choose to visit them in person.

“Take extra care to stay six feet away, wear a mask, and wash your hands if you plan to see him this Father’s Day,” Goussetis said.

Goussetis said last week that the increase in new cases poses a risk to those in long-term care.

“Although the precautions that each facility is taking are significant and aim to stop any opportunity for transmission, naturally the more people in the community with the virus, the more likely that the virus could be brought into a facility unknowingly,” Goussetis said in an earlier report.

Frasier, a long-term care facility on Ponca Place in Boulder, partnered with Pinkard Construction to create safe pods, where families and seniors can visit outside in three different tent structures divided by a plexiglass wall.

Julie Soltis, Frasier’s director of communications, said Friday that the pods are booked for Father’s Day.

“We have nine visits scheduled that day,” Soltis said. “That’s a lot of visits. The residents are enjoying them as much as the families.”

In neighboring Louisville, Balfour Senior Living staff are planning a Father’s Day car parade for Sunday.

Balfour resident Bill Reichenberg, a long-time car enthusiast, helped Nikole Bari, a Balfour life enrichment director, to track down contacts for the event.

From the safety of his residence in Balfour, Reichenberg on Friday afternoon said being stuck inside has been difficult.

“It’s awful,” Reichenberg said. “It’s sort of like being in prison.”

Reichenberg said he was looking forward to seeing the cars and his son, Scott Reichenberg, in the parade Sunday.

“I’m a car guy. I love every one of them. I wish I had a lot of them that I had sold,” Reichenberg said. “I’ve heard 100 or more cars (are participating Sunday) and that would be incredible.”

With the car parade in mind Sunday in Louisville, Bari said she hoped to take residents’ minds off the current situation.

“Hopefully they can just enjoy the moment as the cars cruise by,” Bari said. “It’s just really important right now to uplift their spirits as much as we can and hope that they can meet with family again other than through a window.”