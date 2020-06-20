Boulder to host virtual town hall with independent police monitor candidates

Boulder on Thursday will host a virtual town hall with the final candidate or candidates for the city’s first independent police monitor.

The independent police monitor will be a civilian who establishes and leads operations of the Independent Police Oversight Office, providing independent oversight of the police force and improving its policy and operations “while ensuring the community receives efficient and lawful police services,” a city news release states.

City Council members unanimously approved recommendations from the Police Oversight Task Force to establish an independent police monitor Oct. 29, with the primary role of investigating complaints against police officers.

The independent police monitor will establish policy surrounding “reviewing, monitoring, assisting, overseeing and advising on the investigation of internal and citizen complaints and other administrative investigations,” the release states. They will implement and evaluate the civilian police oversight process, which includes establishing staff support for the new Police Oversight Panel and engaging with the community on police-related issues.

Finalists for the position will be narrowed down to one or two candidates, and biographies of the candidates will be posted on the city’s oversight webpage at bouldercolorado.gov/city-manager/police-oversight-task-force by the end of Tuesday.

The town hall will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will use a question-and-answer format. For transparency, a list of registered participants will be posted to the city’s oversight webpage an hour before the town hall begins. Those who would like to join must register in advance at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uFU-ir68SMuD24_FhipTMw by 4 p.m. Thursday.