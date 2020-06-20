Outdoor recreation icon REI closing its Westminster store after failing to reach agreement with landlord

The outdoor recreation giant REI is closing its store in Westminster’s Orchard Town Center, saying it couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord.

The store will permanently close at 6 p.m. Monday, REI said in a statement Thursday. Anybody waiting for an order or equipment can pick it up curbside 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Monday, the company said.

REI, which was in the shopping center for 11 years, has several other stores along the Front Range. Its flagship store in Colorado is in downtown Denver along the South Platte River.

Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing with Vestar, which owns and operates Orchard Town Center, said Friday that the company is disappointed that REI is leaving, but doesn’t expect it to negatively affect business at the shopping center.

“We have dozens of leading retailers and restaurants who are opening post COVID-19 and doing a brisk business. We continue to open new stores at Orchard Town Center, most recently Club Champion, Jersey Mike’s, and Lululemon, which opened today,” Alvey said in an email.

The center is looking forward to the re-opening of the AMC theater in mid-July, the grand opening of a 120-room Aloft Hotel in August and a large multi-family complex that will be an additional anchor to the shopping center opening this fall, Alvey added.