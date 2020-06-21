Balfour residents celebrate Father’s Day with classic car parade

About 100 cars, from the classic Ford Model T and 1957 Chevy to the modern Tesla and Porsche, drove through the Balfour Senior Living campus in Louisville for a socially distanced car parade for Father’s Day.

“It was good memories,” said Balfour resident Ron Taylor, who lives there with his wife, Kathy Taylor. “That’s what most of the old cars are, just good memories.”

He said he saw a 1983 Chevy convertible drive by — the same car he used to “woo” his wife. Kathy Taylor added the car parade was “delightful.”

“They do so many things here to make it fun,” she said.

Many of the 800 residents and staff members at the Balfour campus watched from chairs set up outside or from their balconies. People also lined South Boulder Road to catch a view of the cars as they made their way to Louisville.

For those who couldn’t attend in person, the parade was broadcast on Facebook with live commentary by Mark Johnson, broadcasting director for University of Colorado Boulder’s athletics.

Mark Bailey brought his 1918 Ford Model T. Before the coronavirus hit, he said, he was a regular at Lafayette’s monthly car show. He’s restored 30 old cars, but said he first saw his Model T more than 40 years ago. When it came up for sale four years ago, he said, he was able to buy the car that first inspired his interest.

“This is the one that caught me,” he said. “If I had never seen this, I would have never gotten into the hobby. It’s a lot of fun.”

Balfour life enrichment director Nikole Bari planned the Father’s Day car parade with help from Lavender Farms resident Bill Reichenberg, a long-time car enthusiast.

Sunday, Reichenberg rode in his 1957 Chevy Bel Air in the parade while his son, Scott Reichenberg, drove. A second car of Reichenberg’s, a 1932 Ford roadster, also was part of the parade.

Bill Reichenberg said he became a car collector in the 1990s after retiring. Scott Reichenberg added this was his dad’s first outing in three months.

“It’s a super special time,” he said.

While Boulder County transitioned to a safer-at-home order after May 8, the previous stay-at-home restrictions have remained in place for those in long-term case. To keep them safe, many seniors, who are more vulnerable to serious illness from the the coronavirus, have remained isolated.

Instead of barbecues, family gatherings or going out to eat at a restaurant, Balfour had to find a socially distanced way for its residents to celebrate Father’s Day.

Fran Haas, who lives with his wife, Carol Haas, at Balfour, said his favorite car in the parade was a 1938 Plymouth. His wife added she recognized cars that were the same models she learned to drive on and went on dates in.

He said he would usually have party, combining Father’s Day with his birthday, which was last week. While this year is different, he said, it’s still a good day.

“Every Father’s Day is a good Father’s Day,” he said. “I’m here.”