Boulder County reports 16 new coronavirus cases Monday, no new deaths

Boulder County recorded 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday, continuing a downward trend from Thursday’s 50-case surge.

The total number of cases in the county increased to 1,272, with 175 of the cases reported since June 11. The number of deaths has stayed at 71 since Thursday. Hospitalizations remained the same at 174, and the number of recoveries remained 520.

Data posted Monday did show a 36-person increase in disease investigations currently in progress.

“This is likely due to the number of close contacts that each person who newly tested positive has,” said Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health. “For each person who tests positive for the disease, our staff identifies every person they may have come in contact with while they were contagious and then follows up with each person to provide advice on precautions, symptoms, isolation, quarantine, and testing.”

Boulder on Friday issued an emergency order allowing civil enforcement of large gatherings, giving officials the power to pursue abatement “if a property repeatedly has noise violations or hosts large gatherings,” according to a news release from the city last week.

The number of positive cases in individuals between ages 20 and 29 was 357 on Monday, a number two times as high as the next most affected age group. That age group continues to have the most number of probable and positive cases, according to Boulder County Public Health data.

Goussetis said that “most, but not all” of the residents that recently tested positive are in the 20- to 29-year-old category.

“Disease investigations are still underway so I cannot say as yet if they are related to the gatherings on the Hill during the first weeks of June,” she added.

Statewide, there have been 30,705 positive or probable cases. Of those, 5,343 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,651 deaths among cases and 1,438 of those are directly attributed to the virus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, 285,130 people have been tested.