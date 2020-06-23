BVSD school board to hear update on plans for community conversation around school resource officers

The Boulder Valley school board is expected to get an update from the superintendent at its Tuesday meeting on a plan and timeline to engage the community on the issue of police officers in schools.

The NAACP’s Boulder County chapter is leading a local effort to remove police from Boulder Valley’s schools. The effort gained momentum amid nationwide protests and outcry over police brutality and killings of black people. Denver Public Schools agreed earlier this month to phase out the use of school resource officers by June 2021.

Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson previously said students, parents, teachers and school administrators need to be included in the district’s conversation on school resource officers.

Kristine Johnson, co-chair of the Boulder County NAACP education committee, said she’s concerned a long timeline for a discussion will mean less urgency.

“We have been working toward movement around disproportionality for a while, and the public finally feels urgency around it,” she said. “The time for the conversation is now.”

The district, she added, needs to work with community organizations that already have established relationships with the families impacted by disproportionate discipline.

“BVSD hasn’t done a great job of engaging the entire community,” she said. “The feedback processes they have in place tend to amplify white, middle-class, educated, empowered people, who are least likely to be impacted by disproportionate discipline and referral to law enforcement in the first place.”

Two Boulder Valley school board members, Richard Garcia and Lisa Sweeney-Miran, have said they support removing police officers from schools. Other board members have said they need more information to make a decision.

In the request for the district to discontinue its school resource officer program, the NAACP cited data that shows Boulder Valley students of color are disciplined — sent out of the classroom, suspended or referred to police — at higher rates than their white classmates.

Other concerns include the negative impact of law enforcement presence on students of color, students who had incarcerated parents or who were afraid of immigration authorities.

Nationally, activists say, research shows police officers in schools may criminalize minor student misbehavior, creating a school-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately affects students of color.

Sweeney-Miran requested information specific to Boulder Valley on school resource officers, including data on their involvement with students and their impact on the district’s school shooting response plans.

Boulder Valley has 10 school resource officers from police departments in Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette and Louisville and deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, according to district officials. The officers are paid by their respective agencies and do not cost the district any money.

District officials said they’re not aware of any formal complaints or of any district staff member requests to remove, review or reassign any school resource officers.

Boulder Valley data show that 62 students were referred to law enforcement by a school in the 2019-20 school year, 133 were referred in the 2018-19 school year and 56 were referred in the 2017-18 school year.

Data collected by Colorado’s Division of Criminal Justice show 241 instances of Boulder Valley students arrested or issued a summons or ticket by police in 2018-19. Of those, 157 were classified as white and 65 were classified as Hispanic. Of those arrested, 15 were white and six were Hispanic.

That data includes all offenses during the school year that occurred on school grounds, in a school vehicle, at a school activity or at a school-sanctioned event.

Nationally and locally, school resource officers have been a key component in school district safety plans, though activists have questioned if school resource officers actually make schools safer, pointing to mixed results in their responses to school shootings.

Boulder Valley officials say the district’s school resource officers are trained “to seek out and address the threat immediately” in the event of a school shooting. They’re trained to set up a triage system for the injured and to identify additional resources needed, and they know the school’s footprint and have access to internal radio communications, officials said.

“When SROs are on the scene already, the advantage exists to drastically reduce the potential loss of life and increase the speed in which medical personnel can get into the scene to aid those injured,” district officials wrote in response to Sweeney-Miran’s information request.

Outside of their inclusion in school shooting response plans, district officials said, school resource officers have investigated incidents of school threats, sexual assaults and domestic violence at schools or that involved students.

Tuesday’s school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live on BV22.