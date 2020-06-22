GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado Gov. Polis signs lean state budget

NewsBusiness

Colorado Gov. Polis signs lean state budget

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 4: State representative and Chair Daneya Esgar listens during a recent Joint Budget Committee (JBC) meeting on May 4, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The JBC meeting discussed state budget balancing recommendations and options amidst the coronavirus. The JBC staff provides non-partisan research, analysis, and recommendations related to the state budget to members of the Joint Budget Committee and to the General Assembly. The JBC staff also serves as legislative staff to the Appropriations Committees of each chamber. Each member of the JBC staff is responsible for analyzing certain department and programs of state government. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
By | aburness@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a $30 billion budget Monday — later and far tighter than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget takes effect July 1 and dictates state spending through the end of next June.

It calls for about 3% less spending than the state has committed to in the current fiscal year. And it could’ve been much worse: Lawmakers tapped a slew of one-time funds to help close a more than $3 billion shortfall that set in over just a few weeks in the spring. They also passed House Bill 1420 to eliminate corporate tax breaks and free up about $180 million for next year.

Those one-time funds won’t be around for the next budget cycle, and state lawmakers are planning as though Colorado won’t receive federal stimulus money anywhere close to the $2 billion it got through the CARES Act. Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, who chairs the state’s Joint Budget Committee, has said she expects the budget process will be even more grueling next year.

Alexander Burness | Politics Reporter

Alex Burness covers politics for The Denver Post after previous work for The Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Independent and Loveland Reporter-Herald. He is a Maryland native and a graduate of Northwestern University.
