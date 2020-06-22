GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Green Dragon takes over Boulder Botanics…

News
Boulder Area news

Green Dragon takes over Boulder Botanics dispensary space

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Green Dragon Cannabis Co., a 15-shop Denver-area chain of marijuana dispensaries, has expanded into the Boulder market with the recent acquisition of the Boulder Botanics store at 1750 30th St.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was completed at the same time Green Dragon was acquiring another new pot shop in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood.

“Both Boulder and Cherry Creek are vibrant, growing cultural centers that we have had our eye on for years, and we’re thrilled to finally be a part of these communities,” Green Dragon co-CEO Alex Levine said in a prepared statement.

Green Dragon expansion plans call for the opening of one or two dispensaries each year.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These eye-catching renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  2. Expert Excavation Contractor

    Planning on installing a new septic system? Jones Excavating & Problem is your expert excavation contractor in northern Colorado, locally...
  3. Organic CBD Products In Loveland

    Canna World Market is your source for 100% organic CBD products. All hemp used is non-GMO, locally sourced and grown...
  4. Low Calorie Meals Delivered To Your Home

    To-go food is convenient, but is it healthy? Yes, it is—when you order your meals from Super-Natural Eats. They prepare...
  5. A New Stone Patio For Your Home

    Enjoy your outdoor space with a new stone patio—perfect for grilling, entertaining or just sitting with a good book. Don...