High of 78 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s and afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 56, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 61, with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 57, with a chance of showers and storms.