GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

High of 78 with a chance of afternoon storms…

Latest News

High of 78 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see highs in the 70s and afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 56, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 61, with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 57, with a chance of showers and storms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Low Calorie Meals Delivered To Your Home

    To-go food is convenient, but is it healthy? Yes, it is—when you order your meals from Super-Natural Eats. They prepare...
  2. A New Stone Patio For Your Home

    Enjoy your outdoor space with a new stone patio—perfect for grilling, entertaining or just sitting with a good book. Don...
  3. Your Best Summer Look Ever

    Are you ready for your best summer look ever? Come to Barbara & Company for the chicest and choicest selection...
  4. Headaches Happen, Right?

    Headaches happen, right? But if you suffer from recurring headaches, come to Avanti to manage this condition. Your headache may...
  5. It’s Your Move, So Make It A Great One.

    Got a change of address coming? It’s your move, so make it a great one. Call Skyline Moving, the moving...