Boulder Area news

Longmont Pike Road eastbound lane closing to start Tuesday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Starting Tuesday and continuing through July 1, the eastbound lane of Longmont’s Pike Road will be closed to through traffic between South Sunset Street and Kristy Court for a street widening project.

Local eastbound Pike Road traffic will be allowed between Ridgeview Drive and South Pratt Parkway, city officials said. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

The 24-hours-a-day closing of Pike between South Sunset and Kristy Court originally had been announced to begin this past Saturday but was postponed to the current Tuesday-through-July 1 schedule.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
