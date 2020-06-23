Longmont police searching for suspect in stabbings

Longmont police are searching for a man who reportedly stabbed his ex-wife and her new boyfriend early Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said Longmont police have identified the suspect as Julio Lara-Quiroz, 26, and police have obtained an arrest warrant for Lara-Quiroz on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony menacing and criminal mischief.

Satur said Lara-Quiroz broke into his ex-wife’s home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and then used a pickax to break into her bedroom. Police said Lara-Quiroz then attacked both his ex-wife and her new boyfriend with a knife.

Both the ex-wife and the boyfriend were cut during the attack, but Satur said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Lara-Quiroz fled the scene in a vehicle that police later found abandoned. Police believe Lara-Quiroz is still in the Longmont area.

A photograph of Lara-Quiroz was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Lara-Quiroz’s whereabouts is asked to call Longmont police at 303-651-8501.