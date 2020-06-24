Boulder-base Misty Robotics Inc. adds temperature screen capabilities to robot

BOULDER — Misty Robotics Inc. has added body temperature screening capabilities to its Misty II personal robot’s skill set in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The Temp Screening Assistant for Misty II is an automated, contactless, and touchless solution for screening and detecting individuals with an elevated temperature and other health risk factors associated with COVID-19 infection,” Misty said in a news release. “Companies benefit from reduced risk to their frontline staff and the elimination of surface hygiene concerns associated with touch-based systems. Screening is consistent, reliable and most of all friendly.”

The robotic assistant with temperature screening technology starts at $2,999 plus monthly fees.

“This is different from any other solution for temperature screening on the market. It isn’t a tablet. It isn’t a kiosk. It isn’t a human with a no touch thermometer. Misty II in the role of temperature screener is a new kind of assistant, who can make the whole temperature screening process pleasant and memorable,” Misty CEO Tim Enwall said in the release.

