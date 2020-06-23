Boulder County sees six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, no new deaths

Six additional coronavirus cases were reported in Boulder County on Tuesday, following an overall downward slope from the 50-case surge on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,278. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday, which leaves the total at 71. The number of hospitalizations in the county remained at 174 and the number of recoveries increased to 525. There are 12 new disease investigations as of Tuesday.

Four of the six new cases were reported in the 20- to 29-year-old age group, which according to Boulder County Public Health Data continues to have the most probable and positive cases.

There are 30,893 cases in the state, up 188 from Monday. Of those, 5,366 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,665 deaths among cases and 1,455 of those are directly attributed to the virus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, 288,079 people have been tested.