Community Medical Center emergency department…

News
Boulder Area news

Community Medical Center emergency department reopens

Lynn Simon, top left, and Libby McQuarie, work in the BCH Lafayette emergency room on Tuesday. BCH reopened Lafayette emergency room after closing it to consolidate resources at Foothills during COVID. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
For Dr. Mark Moeller, reopening the emergency department at Boulder Community Health’s Community Medical Center in Lafayette feels like a small step toward normalcy.

The department reopened Tuesday morning, three months after it was temporarily shut down to focus emergency medicine resources on the system’s busiest location, Foothills Hospital in Boulder, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Community Medical Center’s 20 staff members — nurses, technicians, support staff — were relocated to Boulder, and the 15 emergency medicine physicians who work at one or both locations worked solely at Foothills.

It was the right decision, Moeller said, but it was also stressful and disorienting to suddenly start working at a new location with new people while simultaneously training for worst-case pandemic scenarios.

Moeller said he used to thrive on the intensity of busy emergency departments, but as his career progressed, he’s drawn to the slower pace in Lafayette. Because the nine-bed emergency department sees an average of 15 patients a day, and there’s more of a chance for staff to connect with them.

“It is a great resource for the community because it is a little bit slower, it is a little bit less intense and I think everybody can be a little bit less business-like and more interactive with the patient and their family and keep it as a community health center,” Moeller said.

BCH leaders decided to reopen Community Medical Center emergency department because of the decline of COVID-19 positive patients and in the number of people coming in for testing, said Jackie Attlesey-Pries, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer for the hospital system.

Another factor in the decision was the sharp decline in people seeking care in the emergency department, including for heart attacks and strokes, Attlesey-Pries said.

“That doesn’t mean everyone is suddenly well and they don’t need to come into the ED,” she said. “We’re seeing them come in very late and it’s very hard or harder to treat them, or we’re seeing deaths at home like from heart attack or stroke, or even cancer diagnoses are happening later because people aren’t coming in for acute symptoms like they would normally.”

BCH is still seeing a 35% decrease in emergency visits, Attlesey-Pries said. By reopening Community Medical Center, system leaders hope more will seek health care at a location that’s close to them and more familiar.

The hospital system is continuing to follow stringent cleaning and personal protective equipment guidelines, Attlesey-Pries said, and less than 1% of the hospital system’s employees tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic started. Of those 18 positive cases, most were linked to community spread, she said, which means the employees did not contract the illness at work.

“Don’t wait or let the fear of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 keep you away. We are very safe and we are very experienced in treating infectious diseases in a safe way,” she said.

The training and preparation that Boulder Community Health underwent this spring means the system will probably not have to close Community Medical Center’s emergency department even if there’s another surge of cases, Attlesey-Pries said.

“We think we have better information now and believe we will have more of a warning to mobilize resources where we need them,” she said. “It would take a pretty bit surge in patients and use of our services for us to have to do that again.”

Katie Langford

