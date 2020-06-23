GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Final round of Fourmile Canyon paving…

News
Boulder Area news

Final round of Fourmile Canyon paving rescheduled to begin Thursday

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Final paving in Fourmile Canyon will take place Thursday, Friday and Monday instead of Wednesday through Friday as originally scheduled.

According to a press release, the delay is due to a storm last week resulting in a delay at a separate job site for the paving contractor.

The paving is a part of Boulder Canyon’s $10.7 million flood recovery project in Fourmile Canyon following flooding in September 2013, which damaged portions of Fourmile Canyon Drive.

Lawrence Construction will continue working in Fourmile Canyon on ditches, shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls, landscaping and signage, the press release read.

Motorists should expect lots of activity and travel delays of up to 15 minutes between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cyclists are restricted from cycling in the canyon during working hours. Once paving is completed, these restrictions will be lifted.

More information about the project can be found at www.bouldercounty.org/transportation/plans-and-projects/fourmile-canyon-drive-flood-recovery/.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These eye-catching renovated apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  2. Expert Excavation Contractor

    Planning on installing a new septic system? Jones Excavating & Problem is your expert excavation contractor in northern Colorado, locally...
  3. Organic CBD Products In Loveland

    Canna World Market is your source for 100% organic CBD products. All hemp used is non-GMO, locally sourced and grown...
  4. Low Calorie Meals Delivered To Your Home

    To-go food is convenient, but is it healthy? Yes, it is—when you order your meals from Super-Natural Eats. They prepare...
  5. A New Stone Patio For Your Home

    Enjoy your outdoor space with a new stone patio—perfect for grilling, entertaining or just sitting with a good book. Don...