Final round of Fourmile Canyon paving rescheduled to begin Thursday

Final paving in Fourmile Canyon will take place Thursday, Friday and Monday instead of Wednesday through Friday as originally scheduled.

According to a press release, the delay is due to a storm last week resulting in a delay at a separate job site for the paving contractor.

The paving is a part of Boulder Canyon’s $10.7 million flood recovery project in Fourmile Canyon following flooding in September 2013, which damaged portions of Fourmile Canyon Drive.

Lawrence Construction will continue working in Fourmile Canyon on ditches, shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls, landscaping and signage, the press release read.

Motorists should expect lots of activity and travel delays of up to 15 minutes between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cyclists are restricted from cycling in the canyon during working hours. Once paving is completed, these restrictions will be lifted.

More information about the project can be found at www.bouldercounty.org/transportation/plans-and-projects/fourmile-canyon-drive-flood-recovery/.