High of 82 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Bouldder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with a chance of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 57, with a 70% chance of showers and storms.