Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus, is still in Serbia, sources say

Nuggets franchise center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently back in Serbia, multiple league sources told The Denver Post.

Citing medical privacy, the Nuggets declined comment.

All NBA players were to be back in their local market by this past Monday and players who were overseas were to be back in their market by June 15. Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA to stay overseas longer. However, during a recent trip to Belgrade, he tested positive. Jokic wasn’t the only player granted such an exception.

Jokic has already begun his quarantine, according to a league source, and the Nuggets aren’t concerned about getting him back before the team heads to Orlando for the resumption of the season.

Mandatory individual workouts in home markets begin July 1.

Eight days ago Jokic was in Belgrade for an exhibition basketball game. One of the players who participated in the game, and was later seen in close proximity to Jokic, tested positive soon after. Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was also sitting next to Jokic at the event, announced he had tested positive on Tuesday morning.