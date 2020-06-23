Superior trustees delay vote on Parq at Rock Creek development

A decision on a potential development has been pushed back a week after the Superior Board of Trustees stated they would not vote on Monday night.

The development came before the board on June 8, after public comment ran until 11 p.m. The Board has an meeting end time of 11 p.m. and did not agree to extend the meeting.

The Zaharias property, now known as the Parq at Rock Creek, was designated for regional activity and higher intensity employment and commercial uses due to its proximity of U.S. 36 and South 88th Street, according to the staff report.

The project is bordered by residential development within Rock Creek Ranch, and is bounded by U.S. 36 and the Hodgson-Harris Reservoir. It could encompass 180 multi-family units, community amenities including a pool and fitness center, and common open space on 23 acres.

The units will be rented as townhome apartments and units projected to rent for an average of $2,500 to $3,000. Originally, the project called for nine below market rate units, which totaled 5% of the units.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis said while he appreciated the nine units, he’d like to see more.

“It would be more compelling if it were 20, 30 or 40 units,” Lacis said. “Then we would be making an impact.”

On Monday night, Developer Dennis Cavallari told the board they would be willing to increase the affordable units to 10%, but could not reach the higher numbers.

Many of the public comments voiced opposition to the project, but resident Jordan Zielinski said he would like to see the development move forward.

“I cherish the opportunity to welcome new neighbors,” Zielinski said.

Many residents would like to see the space developed into open space.

“I would encourage you to save as much of the property as possible for the wildlife,” said resident Sasha Stiles.

The vote could happen on Monday when the board meets during a retreat. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually.