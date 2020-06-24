Water in Sugarloaf Fire Protection District contains pervasive chemical

Water tested from Boulder County’s Sugarloaf Fire Protection District contains levels of the pervasive chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The chemical, usually found in firefighting foam, was tested for there before. The Sugarloaf fire district was one of four entities in the state’s most recent testing with results that exceed the EPA health advisory, according to a news release from the state health department.

Testing in the most recent project looked at 400 water systems, 15 firefighting districts, 152 groundwater sources and 71 surface water sources like rivers and streams.

“This is an essential step in filling in the gaps in our understanding of where the chemicals are in the state,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Director of Environmental Programs John Putnam stated in the release. “But, our work is not complete — we will continue to work to assess conditions for the other systems not sampled, private wells near areas of contamination and Colorado’s waters. And, we’ll work to find solutions where the chemicals are found at high levels and to safely dispose of materials before they get to our waters.”

In 2018, water wells at both Sugarloaf Station 1 and Station 2 tested positive for perfluorooctanaic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulphate (PFOS) — commonly known as PFCs — above the EPA advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

In February, the state health department announced plans to test water from 10 properties in the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District after a test found water wells in three out of 18 homes had elevated levels of PFAs.

Of the 10 tests, four indicated PFA levels above the safety level, according to Joseph Malinowski, division manager of environmental health for Boulder County Public Health.

“We are proposing to conduct additional testing in July to further delineate the extent/boundaries of the contamination plume,” Malinowski said in an email.

Going forward, the state will propose policy to the Water Quality Control Commission in July to get more data “on discharges of the chemicals to state waters and provide guidance on the need for filtration or other treatment.”

Two laws were recently passed restricting the use of firefighting foam that contains chemicals, and implementing a fee structure “so the state can have the necessary resources to provide guidance on the health impact and investigate and support communities that may be impacted,” the release said.