GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County to begin weekend shuttle to…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County to begin weekend shuttle to Hessie Trailhead

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Saturday will begin offering its annual free shuttle service on weekends and holidays to bring passengers from Nederland High School to Hessie Trailhead, according to a release.

Hessie Trailhead is an entry point for access to the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area off Fourth of July Road, a popular spot for hiking.

The shuttle will run from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The shuttle will also run on July 3 and Labor Day, according to the release.

After Labor Day, the Saturday schedule will change to accommodate the shorter periods of sunlight, running from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The last day of the shuttle service will be October 11.

Visitors can catch the shuttle at Nederland High School at 597 County Road 130. The shuttle comes every fifteen minutes. Bikes are not allowed on the shuttle due to lack of bike racks, but leashed dogs are welcomed.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, visitors are advised to not enter the shuttle if they are feeling unwell. All passengers 12 years and older are required to wear a face mask or covering.

The shuttle has a limited capacity of six passengers or two families. Passengers are required to only sit in designated areas. The shuttle is wiped down once a day and high touch surfaces are wiped after each trip.

Parking at Nederland High School is for day use only. Those who wish to stay in Indian Peak Wilderness overnight must make other arrangements.

For more information, visit www.HessieTrailhead.com, or contact Alex Hyde-Wright at ahyde-wright@bouldercounty.org 303-441-4910.

Tory Lysik

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Renovated Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home today! These eye-catching luxury apartments feature a junior Olympic heated swimming pool, spacious...
  2. Expert Excavation Contractor

    Planning on installing a new septic system? Jones Excavating & Problem is your expert excavation contractor in northern Colorado, locally...
  3. Organic CBD Products In Loveland

    Canna World Market is your source for 100% organic CBD products. All hemp used is non-GMO, locally sourced and grown...
  4. Low Calorie Meals Delivered To Your Home

    To-go food is convenient, but is it healthy? Yes, it is—when you order your meals from Super-Natural Eats. They prepare...
  5. A New Stone Patio For Your Home

    Enjoy your outdoor space with a new stone patio—perfect for grilling, entertaining or just sitting with a good book. Don...