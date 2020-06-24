Broomfield ups enforcement of firework violations

Broomfield Police Department will increase enforcement efforts from June 28 through July 5 to address firework violations, according to a social media post by the department.

Most fireworks are illegal within Broomfield, according to the city’s Municipal Code, according to the department, and violations of the fireworks ordinance can result in a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time.

“If an item produces a visual or auditory sensation by burning or exploding, it’s illegal,” Broomfield Police Spokeswoman Rachel Welte said.

So far this month the department has received 27 official complaints and issued one citation, she said Wednesday morning. Last June the city reported 23 complaints and zero citations.

Residents should not report fireworks violations or concerns on social media, Welte said, but by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 303-438-6400.