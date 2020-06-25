City, county leaders talk plans to remodel Colo. 119 between Longmont, Boulder

Boulder County community leaders provided a vision of what Colo. 119 could look like if it was remodeled to allow better flow for multiple modes of transportation, including a corridor-wide bike path, express lanes and bus rapid transit.

While the plans have been in discussion among city and county leaders since a 2014 Northwest Area Mobility Study identified the corridor as a priority for improved mobility, Wednesday marked a first chance for the public to listen in and get an overview of the project during an online kick-off membership meeting.

Commuting Solutions, a Louisville-based nonprofit advocating for transportation improvements in the northwest metro region, helped to host the conversation over Zoom. Audrey DeBarros, Commuting Solutions executive director, joined Longmont, Boulder, county, RTD and state transportation officials in providing detailed plans for the project. Residents were invited to listen in and to type their feedback in a comment section.

Estimated to cost roughly $253 million, the Colo 119 project aims to address projected population growth and increased traffic on Colo. 119, also known as the Diagonal Highway. The remodel would focus on the roughly 20-mile stretch of road that connects Boulder to Longmont. Roughly 45,000 vehicles a day travel Colo. 119, and traffic is anticipated to increase 25% by 2040, according to the Commuting Solutions online outline of the project.

Additionally, with plans for the Northwest Railway, a roughly 41-mile rail line from Longmont to Denver, not expected to be completed until 2045, according to Commuting Solutions, officials wanted to address commuting options in the interim.

Scott Cook, the CEO of the Longmont Chamber of Commerce, said in the Wednesday meeting that he has heard from several business owners, who shared frustrations about commuting through the Hover Street and Colo. 119 intersection, including that it can be difficult to navigate and its design makes it challenging for drivers to see available businesses.

Cook added that a commuter bike way and high-frequency bus operations, also known as bus rapid transit, would open up more employment opportunities for the community, which he said is important to Longmont’s businesses.

Part of the funding needed to complete the roughly $253 million project could come from a $17 million federal grant that Longmont applied to for a remodel of the Hover Street and Colo. 119 intersection. Phil Greenwald, Longmont’s transportation planning manager, discussed the plans during Wednesday’s meeting and how it would be a part of the highway’s improvements. The city is expected to find out in September if Longmont was selected for the grant.

The vision for Colo. 119 is modeled after an overhaul of U.S. 36. The roughly $497 million project took place between 2012 and 2016 and improved multi-modal transportation on U.S. 36 from Federal Boulevard in Westminster to Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, according to CDOT.

The vision for the Colo. 119 project is to create an expanded highway with managed lanes, where express lane drivers would pay a toll and high frequency bus traffic would have a primary lane for travel. This would be in addition to general purpose lanes and a paved, corridor-wide bike way.

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones said she believes plans for the SH 119 corridor will provide commuters with safe and sustainable options for travel that will be faster and more efficient.

“I think it’s worth noting that the vision for 119 will also have an improvement for air quality and climate goals,” Jones said. “I think we are all painfully aware that the greater metro region is out of attainment for Clean Air Act ozone standards and vehicle emissions are one of the biggest emitters.”

Jones called it critical to provide transportation options for biking, transit and pedestrian alternatives for travel to improve air quality. She said a benefit to plans for the project are that they can be implemented in phases.

Longmont, Boulder and Commuting Solutions are part of the State Highway 119 Coalition, which seeks to advocate for planning and implementation of the project. The Regional Transportation District, and Colorado Department of Transportation, alongside local chambers, are helping with the planning process of the project, according to Commuting Solutions.

Roughly $93 million has been secured for the SH 119 project, including $30 million from RTD, $13 million from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, $9 million from CDOT and a $1.15 million local match, according to Commuting Solutions. There was also $40 million obtained last year and awarded from CDOT, after the funds were made available through the passing of a transportation spending package, SB-267.

Throughout the rest of the year, the coalition will work to secure additional funds for the project and advance design and development plans. Commuting Solutions officials hope to host another public meeting on the remodel of Colo. 119 in September, but said they have not yet determined a date.