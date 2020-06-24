GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 90 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a chance of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 59, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 57, with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

