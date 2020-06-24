High of 90 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a chance of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 59, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 57, with a 60% chance of showers and storms.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here