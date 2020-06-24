GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Sister Carmen Center Preps for Food Distribution

  • Volunteer Richard Pinales makes food boxes for distribution to needy families. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Kathy Thomas puts away bread that has been donated on June 24, 2020. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boxes of groceries are created for needy families at Sister Carmen Center on June 24, 2020. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Martha Town sorts food donations on June 24, 2020. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Volunteer Richard Pinales collects canned goods for distribution. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Watermelons from Texas are seen at the center. Sister Carmen in Lafayette is holding a food drive through July 11 to collect food because the demand is high due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
