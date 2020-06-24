Rep. Joe Neguse to join Boulder County virtual town hall on criminal justice reform

Tuesday’s virtual town hall meeting on criminal justice reform hosted by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office will now include U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse.

The virtual meeting, titled “The path forward for the criminal justice system,” is being held in light of recent events which have had “a profound impact on the criminal justice system,” according to a release.

Neguse will serve as a voice on reforms at the federal level as well as offer his perspective on the criminal justice system, according to the release.

The virtual town hall will take place 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and can be accessed with this link https://tinyurl.com/y8u4lz69 via Microsoft Teams.

Questions will be taken live but can also be sent in advance to boulder.da@bouldercounty.org.