SVVSD anticipates full-time, in-person school for elementary, 6th, 9th grades

The St. Vrain Valley School District is anticipating bringing elementary, sixth- and ninth-grade students back full time for in-person learning when school starts in August.

The other grades would go back under a hybrid model in a plan presented at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Don Haddad said he’s meeting Thursday with leaders from the Boulder County Health Department to get a final OK on the plan, which will then be emailed to families early next week. He added the current plan may change if restrictions loosen to allow more students to attend full time in person.

“We’re hoping to get to that place to get everybody in school full time,” Haddad said.

He said parents can expect communication by mid- to late July on a final decision of what school will look like in the fall.

For the proposed secondary hybrid model, seventh- and eighth-grade students would be split into two groups and attend in person every other day, learning remotely on the other days.

Tenth-, 11th- and 12th-graders, also split into two groups, would attend in person either Mondays and Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each group would switch off attending in person on Fridays.

“There wouldn’t be a whole lot of downtime where you wouldn’t see your teacher,” Haddad said.

On remote learning days, students also would be expected to check in online with their in-school classes, allowing them to continue to receive direct instruction.

If needed, students receiving special education services and those learning English could attend in person full time. Other students who need more support could attend after-school or Saturday help sessions.

Students with health conditions or extenuating circumstances would have the option of full-time remote learning through Florida Virtual School.

Under the current plan, students would be expected to wear masks in halls, common areas and on school buses. The district should be able to transport 20 to 25 students on a school bus, Haddad said, and will provide bus services for as many students as possible — and encourage families to provide their own transportation if possible.

Parents will be asked to check their children’s temperatures at home, while school staff members will look for physical symptoms that children are sick. Extra sanitation at schools is planned.

Along with St. Vrain Valley, Boulder Valley also is looking to bring elementary students back for full-time, in-person learning, if allowed by health guidelines.

Along with Boulder Valley, a few other Denver area districts have announced plans for five days of in-person learning in the fall. Jeffco Schools and Cherry Creek Schools are planning in-person learning full time for elementary students, with Jeffco promising to announce middle and high school plans next month. Westminster plans to bring all students back full time.

In other business, the St. Vrain Valley school board approved a new teacher contract that bumps up the base salary by $750 to $44,250. Last school year, the district added $3,500 to the base teacher salary.

St. Vrain Valley Education Association members still need to vote to approve the agreement before it goes into effect, with the association’s vote expected to be completed by Friday.

“Given the state of education funding in Colorado, we feel good about this agreement,” said St. Vrain Valley Education Association President Steve Villarreal, adding the association’s goal was to avoid classroom cuts, layoffs, pay freezes and furlough days.

Along with the increase in the base salary, teachers continue to receive annual increases for additional years of experience and additional education.

The agreement makes some progress in increasing the salary levels for veteran teachers at the top of the pay scale an association priority, Villarreal said. The top salary next school year will be $87,250.

St. Vrain is continuing to provide an annual stipend to teachers who are frozen at the top levels of the pay scale so they receive a similar boost for years of experience as the rest of their colleagues.